City councilors are set to discuss whether SaskTel Centre should move downtown, or get renovated.

On Monday afternoon, the CEO of SaskTel Centre is expected to release the findings of a study that details the best venue options for Saskatoon – taking cost and practicality into account.

“I’m happy to see that step one has come, but at the same time I think we have to remind everyone we’re not deciding tomorrow if we’re building a new arena or refurbishing one,” Troy Davies, the city councilor responsible for recreation, said.

The report will provide an eight to 10 year outlook for both TCU Place and SaskTel Centre.

Davies travelled to Edmonton last year to learn about how the city is balancing its new downtown arena with its older coliseum in the city’s north end.

TCU Place is 50 years old and SaskTel Centre recently turned 30.

Last February, Saskatchewan Rush owner Bruce Urban said if a downtown arena were to be approved, he’d put his money behind it.

The meeting to discuss the future of Saskatoon venues is set for Monday at around 1 p.m.