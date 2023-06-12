FSIN aims to eliminate cervical cancer in northern Sask. communities

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is teaming up to improve access to cervical cancer screening services in northern communities.

The FSIN is collaborating with the Saskatchewan First Nation Women’s Commission, two physicians and the Cancer Society of Canada to enhance the accessibility of healthcare services for prevention, treatment, and education surrounding cervical cancer.

Vice-chief Heather Bear knows the risks and challenges all too well.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 2018. She immediately began seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat the cancer attacking her body, wishing she was able to detect the issues earlier.

"That experience, I would not wish on anyone," she said. "If this story can inspire people to get tested and know that it's preventable... had I known what I was going to go through."

Roughly 19 per cent of northern First Nation women screen for cervical cancer and the virus which causes the cancer, called the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), according to Dr. Cornelius Spies. He says screening rates in urban areas is closer to 80 per cent.

With a limited availability of proper services in remote communities and a distrust in the healthcare system, risks of developing cervical cancer rise in these communities, Spies said.

"It is known fact that cervical cancer is almost 100 per cent preventable with a newly-developed vaccine against HPV," Spies said.

Spies is a recently retired obstetrics and gynecology physician after practicing in Yorkton for the past 28 years.

To make use of his experience and his commercial pilot's licence, Spies intends to fly into northern communities, identify the greatest needs, and begin to educate, treat and prevent negative outcomes.

"Hopefully we can make a difference in the long run," he said. "If we can save a few lives every year with early screening and diagnosis, then we should definitely go for that."

With work on the new action plan beginning immediately, Spies, the FSIN and its partners are hoping to eliminate cervical cancer in northern First Nations in 20 to 30 years.