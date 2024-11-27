Four people arrested after northern Sask. car chase

Four people are facing numerous charges after a vehicle was stolen in Prince Albert, before leading police on a car chase that ended near Cumberland House last Friday.

Saskatchewan RCMP was told to be on the lookout for an SUV reported as stolen in Prince Albert around 4 p.m.

Later that afternoon, Smeaton RCMP was told of a suspicious vehicle matching the SUV’s description. Officers found it on Highway 55 between Smeaton and Nipawin before activating their emergency lights and attempting to stop the SUV.

This led police on a high-speed car chase. Carrot River RCMP attempted another stop further east on the highway, which was also unsuccessful.

The SUV eventually turned onto Highway 123 into Cumberland House RCMP jurisdiction where officers were waiting with a tire deflation device set up across the road. The SUV drove over it and was slowed, but did not stop and continued down the road slowly with damaged tires.

Officers were able to box the SUV in, which rammed one of the police vehicles before coming to a stop.

All four people inside the SUV were arrested and no officers were injured during the chase.

A 28-year-old from Prince Albert, a 25-year-old man from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and a 27-year-old woman from Prince Albert all face charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 27-year-old woman was also arrested on warrants from the Prince Albert Police Service and for breach of a conditional sentence order.

The 25-year-old man was also charged with two counts, possession of weapon.

The 28-year-old and the 25-year-old man made their first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday. The 27-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court in Cumberland House on Dec. 17.

RCMP say 31-year-old Samantha Bird from Prince Albert is facing six criminal charges, including fail to comply with a release order, obstructing a peace officer and fraudulently personating another person with intent to avoid arrest or prosecution. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

A fourth person was taken into custody, but RCMP say the person lied about her identity when speaking with police. She was released on conditions and was scheduled to appear in court.

However, RCMP say 31-year-old Samantha Bird from Prince Albert is facing six criminal charges, including fail to comply with a release order, obstructing a peace officer and fraudulently personating another person with intent to avoid arrest or prosecution.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest and Cumberland House RCMP is working to locate her.

She is described as approximately five-foot-eight inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also goes by the last name Freeman.