Three people arrested following escape at Sask. correctional facility

Three youths who escaped from a correctional facility on Monday have been arrested by the Prince Albert Police Service.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a correctional facility for a report of three youths who had escaped lawful custody, the service explained in a news release.

Police believed the youths may have been picked up by a vehicle. Officers launched a search operation but were unable to find the suspects initially.

Later that night, while officers were responding to another call on the 200 block of 15th Street West, they located the three youth suspects.

They were arrested without incident.

A 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 19-year-old man have been charged with escaping lawful custody.