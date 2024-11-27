SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigate hit and run captured from home security camera

    Share

    Saskatoon police are investigating a hit and run that was captured from a home security camera.

    The footage, taken at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, shows a vehicle lose control and slide into a parked car, pushing it onto the sidewalk.

    The driver can be seen leaving the scene, the 300 block of 25th Street West, after hitting the car.

    The video was posted on Facebook by the owner of the car that was hit, searching for answers.

    Saskatoon police say a report has been filed and officers are investigating the incident.

