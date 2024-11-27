'I didn’t give up': Five-day search for missing dog ends with tears of joy

A happy and perhaps a miraculous ending to the search for Bella the dog that seemed to take over Facebook since the weekend.

The tears that are ending this story, are thankfully tears of joy.

“We found her, and you guys were part of it. Thank you,” Tamara Fournier said holding the cold and scared Bella after the dog was reunited with her family after five days.

The story of Bella and her owner Tamara Fournier gripped many in Saskatoon since Friday.

Fournier taking to Facebook with live videos. One of the videos is of her singing one of Bella’s favourite songs, Hallelujah, while standing in the downtown core, hoping this would coax the scared pup out of hiding if she was.

That one alone, garnered over 3,000 views which she says helped catapult the search and spread the word even more.

After five days of being out in temperatures that hit -36 with the windchill at times and a storm that dumped 25 centimeters of snow Sunday, Bella - a 4-year-old Pomeranian mix - was found alive Tuesday.

The ordeal started Friday when Bella escaped from a downtown groomer when a customer mistakenly opened the door.

Fournier searching day and night since then. The groomer even paying for a drone to assist with thermal imaging.

Then as Fournier was searching the riverbank based on a Tuesday morning tip, and our CTV News crew was following the search, her mom followed another lead to the Holiday Park neighbourhood.

Then, near the old Sanitorium property at the end of a dead-end road, Bella was sitting on a driveway of a lone house facing what is now Holiday Park.

Fournier’s mother calmly sitting on the road, coaxing Bella who was obviously scared and timid.

The person with the tip that ultimately led to finding Bella didn’t want the $2,300 reward either.

Fournier thankful to the many strangers pitching in since Friday.

“This one really resonated with me. Tiny, little and they needed help. So, following all leads and everything and being supportive with one another, it's been huge,” Lisa Shutiak, a stranger who volunteered to help said.

Bella was taken to the vet immediately following the reunion. The veterinarian only seeing a minor cut and ordered lots of rest for the pup.

With a name that means beautiful in Spanish, Bella also proving she’s resilient as well.