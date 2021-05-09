SASKATOON -- Federal People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier led a rally in Saskatoon's Kiwanis Park Sunday despite warnings from health officials of breaking the province's current public health orders.

A day after Bernier held a rally in Regina which saw 16 tickets handed out to rally organizers, Bernier's Mad Max Saskatchewan Tour came to Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Police Service said Monday that it handed out 18 tickets to participants of Sunday’s rally for violating Public Health orders, and another ticket for a person who participated in a rally on April 24. Police said that they are expecting to issue additional tickets as the investigation into the event continues.

With about 100 in attendance at the riverbank park in Saskatoon, Bernier was joined by former Saskatoon Police Service officer Nathan Lynchuk. Lynchuk resigned from the police service after a review was launched by police after Lynchuk was spotted at a previous rally in Saskatoon, advertised as a children's "freedom rally."

A Saskatoon school custodian who also came under fire for attending the children's freedom rally was also in attendence on Sunday. In a video shared on social media from the children's rally, parents identified Brent Wintringham, a custodian of Hugh Cairns V.C. School in Saskatoon.

Speaking to supporters on Sunday Wintringham said he was fired by the school for not following isolation guidelines.

On Monday, Saskatoon Public Schools confirmed he is no longer employed at the division but would not go into further detail, citing privacy concerns.

Prior to the April 24 children's event, Wintringham attended another anti-health measure event in Prince Albert. The Saskatchewan Health Authority had urged anyone who was at the Prince Albert event to self isolate.

Saskatoon police vehicles were parked near the rally blocking roadways to Kiwanis Park. On Friday police issued a statement warning those who planned to attend the weekend rally that public health violations would be met with fines.