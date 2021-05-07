SASKATOON -- Officers will be present at a protest rally planned for Sunday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Police say they will be increasing monitoring and enforcement of public health restrictions as the community is increasingly concerned over COVID-19 variants of concern.

“While investigations have been focused on organizers and key participants in the past, all those planning to attend should be aware that anyone in violation of the restrictions could face a charge under The Public Health Act,” the release said.

“Enforcement during an event is not always visible and involves uniform and plainclothes police members. They will be monitoring for violations of federal, provincial or municipal laws and, post event, will continue the investigation which in the past, has resulted in charges.”

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier appears to be planning multiple rallies in the province, dubbed the Mad Max Saskatchewan Tour.

“Come meet me at one of these events during the next three days,” he said in a Facebook post, along with the dates which include a rally on Sunday at the Vimy Memorial in Saskatoon.

SPS says it tries to balance community safety and the rights of people to express their opinion in a safe manner.

“We encourage members of the public to adhere to the restrictions set out in the Public Health Order and not attend events where violations may occur.”

The SPS has issued 35 tickets to date for violations of the Public Health Order since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.