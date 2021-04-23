SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a “Freedom Rally” event in Prince Albert.

The health authority says the event took place on April 17th.

“Individuals who participated in this event on April 17, 2021 must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner for further directions. You may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the SHA said in a news release.

The SHA adds it’s important for people to follow public health orders including maintaining physical distancing, washing hands, wearing a mask, limiting gatherings and ensuring gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.