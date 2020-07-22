SASKATOON -- Clearwater River Dene First Nation’s former general manager is accused of defrauding the band of more than $1 million between 2008 and 2011, RCMP say.

La Loche RCMP received a report of the fraudulent activity in July 2014, according to a news release.

Prince Albert RCMP and La Loche RCMP conducted a thorough investigation, which included numerous interviews and a forensic audit, RCMP say.

Jonny Cheecham, 61, of La Loche, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 21.