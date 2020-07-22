Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Former manager allegedly defrauded Sask. First Nation of $1M: RCMP
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:41PM CST
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:39PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:41PM CST
File photo.
SASKATOON -- Clearwater River Dene First Nation’s former general manager is accused of defrauding the band of more than $1 million between 2008 and 2011, RCMP say.
La Loche RCMP received a report of the fraudulent activity in July 2014, according to a news release.
Prince Albert RCMP and La Loche RCMP conducted a thorough investigation, which included numerous interviews and a forensic audit, RCMP say.
Jonny Cheecham, 61, of La Loche, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 21.