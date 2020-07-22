SASKATOON -- The former Northwoods Inn, now called City Centre Inn and Suites, will likely be forced to close because of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

Officials are evacuating roughly 150 residents, including three children, from the hotel and placing them in safe accommodations after the discovery of several hazards.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is expected to issue an order to close all or a portion of the hotel, formerly known as the Northwoods Inn, because of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions. The notice is expected to be in effect by 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Following repeated inspections, orders to remedy issues, and tickets, the conditions have degraded to such a deplorable state the Fire Department can no longer allow people to live there,” Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.

Inspectors dressed in protective hazmat suits could be seen entering a suite at the inn this morning.

Photos taken on Monday show a bathroom in a second-floor suite with sewage on the floor.

The fire department says the most recent visit revealed issues such as:

· unsafe and unsanitary conditions

· locked exit doors

· stairs at risk of collapse

· combustible material too close to buildings

· inaccessible fire extinguishers

· too few and uninspected extinguishers

· improper smoke alarm records

· failure to maintain fire alarm systems

Over the years the inn has also been the scene of several crimes.

The owner has been ordered to remedy 34 deficiencies under the Property Maintenance and Nuisance Abatement Bylaw and 27 deficiencies under the National Fire Code of Canada.

Residents will be housed in a combination of hotels, shelters or housing units in the short-term with the goal to place these residents in long-term housing, according to the release.

Until residents can be relocated, a private security firm will be on fire watch duty.

This is developing story. More details to come.