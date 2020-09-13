SASKATOON -- Flags at Saskatoon city hall will fly at half-mast on Sunday, in recognition of Firefighter’s National Memorial Day, the city said in a news release.

Flags are flown at half-mast to pay tribute to the dangers firefighters often face when carrying out their duties, and the ultimate sacrifice of firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty, the release adds.

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day Memorial Day is marked every year in Canada on the second Sunday in September.

The Saskatoon Fire Department will observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m.