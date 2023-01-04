Firefighters find two dead, high carbon monoxide levels in Prince Albert garage
Firefighters in Prince Albert found two people dead following a call about carbon monoxide levels.
They were called to a garage in the 100 block of 20th Street East around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Prince Albert Fire Department.
The department says the responding firefighters found "dangerously high" levels of CO in a garage and high levels in a separate room.
A 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found dead, according to police.
Firefighters ventilated the affected area and no other people were inside, the fire department said.
The incident is under investigation by police.
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker – again and again
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Vestment worn by Benedict on display in Rome gallery turning heads
A vestment worn by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is turning heads while on display in a gallery window blocks from Vatican City.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
These are the most hated email communication habits at work, survey says
When emailing co-workers, be sure not to rely on these communication habits, as many employees find them annoying, or offensive, according to a recent survey.
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
'Physically and mentally draining': Manitoba teacher completes gruelling trek to the South Pole
It is yearning to do something big in his life that has pushed a Manitoba teacher around the world – through the Sahara Desert, up Mount Everest, and most recently, into Antarctica. Now this adventurer has his sights set on a new goal.
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
Police chase, arrest 2 youths connected to vape store robbery
Dash camera footage posted to social media showed a dramatic police chase Tuesday night near West Edmonton Mall.
Why are Toronto grocery stores selling some chicken breasts for nearly $27/kg?
A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation by Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain, along with 5 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulations.
Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
Turpel-Lafond case prompts renewed calls to address 'pretendianism' at Canada's universities
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who was the province's first children's watchdog, is no longer a professor at the University of British Columbia, months after a CBC report raised questions about her claimed Indigenous background.
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022
A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency, according to 911 call-takers. Neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
-
WEATHER | Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for most of southern Quebec, and the messy mix could make travel difficult.
Wind warnings issued for large swaths of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for almost all regions of Vancouver Island.
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world
A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.