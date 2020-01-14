SASKATOON -- It was a busy Tuesday evening for the Saskatoon Fire Department, as they were called to a house fire in the 1700 block of Avenue C north just before 8:00 p.m.

They arrived to heavy flames coming from multiple basement windows in the raised bungalows. Crews immediately attacked the fire from multiple sides of the house, through the windows. Firefighters attempted to enter the house to battle the fire inside, but the floor had been extensively damaged, and it was deemed unsafe.

There was concern someone may have been inside the basement suite at the time of the fire, but it was discovered the occupant had been staying at another location.

The fire department says the blaze was tough to contain, for several reasons. On top of the extreme cold, the house had many void spaces in the walls, as well as wood chip insulation. Crews managed to get the fire under control in about three hours.

One firefighter received a minor puncture injury, and was sent to hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. There is no damage estimate at this time.