A firefighter and a civilian were taken to hospital after a house fire on the 200 block of Avenue N South on Sunday.

The fire department was called to the scene around 8:10 p.m. When they arrived smoke was coming from the three-story home, and they were advised that someone was still inside.

The person was found on the second floor of the home, was taken out through a second floor window. The victim and a firefighter fell from a ladder while climbing to the ground. They were both taken to hospital. The firefighter was treated for a broken rib and collarbone and released. There is no word on the resident's injuries.

The remaining firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in less than half an hour.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000, the cause has been determined to be an improperly used extension cord that overheated.