Fire-pit registry among proposals for Saskatoon city council
Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 6:52PM CST
A new report by the Saskatoon Fire Department, set to be heard Monday by city council, suggests a registry for homeowners with a fire pit.
"It… gives us an opportunity to do a bit of a review of what the condition is prior to implementation or use of the fire pit," Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger told reporters at Saskatoon’s city hall on Thursday.
"Our first role is to educate the public. We want to make sure that they're aware of what the rules are."
If the proposal becomes law, homeowners would be required to submit a picture and dimensions of their fire pit, making sure it complies with standards outlined by the fire department.
University of Saskatchewan political analyst Greg Poelzer sees the proposal as an overreach for the city.
"If there was actually a real registry for open pit fires, I think you're going to have the same backlash that you would with the long gun registry," he said.
Council will also re-examine a proposed curfew, of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., for fire-pit use. Councillors held off voting on the proposed curfew last month.
