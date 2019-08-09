

CTV Saskatoon





A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. This is the seventh suspect charged in connection to the case.

Nikita Sandra Cook of the Onion Lake Cree Nation is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping.

Cook is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Police are searching for her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service.