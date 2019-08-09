Fifth person charged with murder in Laverdiere case, wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Nikita Sandra Cook of the Onion Lake Cree Nation is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping in the murder of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. Supplied: RCMP
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 8:47AM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 9:21AM CST
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. This is the seventh suspect charged in connection to the case.
Nikita Sandra Cook of the Onion Lake Cree Nation is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping.
Cook is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Police are searching for her.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service.