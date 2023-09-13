Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash

CALGARY -

The case of a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is in Federal Court, where arguments are being heard today over his possible deportation.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Court heard the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the bus carrying Humboldt Broncos players and staff in 2018.

The Canada Border Services Agency has recommended Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide whether he should be deported to India.

The Federal Court has agreed to hear the case, but is unlikely to issue a decision today.

If Sidhu is successful, the matter would be sent back to the Canada Border Services Agency for another review.

--This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.