An evacuation order for the Hamlet of Crutwell and some nearby homes has been lifted, though a wildfire still threatens the community.

The evacuation order could be re-issued at any time for those threatened by the fire.

The provincial government is keeping an eye on the fire near those living in the area west of Prince Albert and north of highway 3.

Wildfires continue to burn near the village of Holbein. Residents there, and south of highway 3, are told to remain on standby.

The Ministry of Environment estimates the fire to be over one thousand hectares.

Anyone who needs assistance is asked to call 306-747-2178.