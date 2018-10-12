An early morning fire has caused extensive damage to a house on Eighth Street East.

Emergency crews responded to the call just after 5 a.m. They were quickly on scene at the house in the 500 block of Eighth Street East, and worked to contain the blaze.

There was nobody in the house at the time of the fire, and neighbors say the home has been vacant and boarded upt for at least a year.

The fire caused several power lines behind the home to burn and fall to the ground.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the 500 block of Eighth Street East, and motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $100,000.