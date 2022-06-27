'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears

Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

Garrioch was shot in the neck on Feb. 25, 2020.

RCMP found the 20-year-old’s body in a bluff of trees in the Bruno, Sask., about 90 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

A jury found Tristan Morrison guilty of first-degree murder and Steven Veilleux guilty of manslaughter.

The men also pleaded guilty to unlawful confinement of Garrioch’s girlfriend.

Court heard the men broke into Garrioch’s home, kidnapped him and lead him to the trees — while Garrioch was blindfolded and handcuffed.

The judge gave the men an opportunity to speak, ahead of his sentencing decision — reserved for Aug. 24.

“I’d just like to say that this wasn’t the plan,” Morrison told court, crying.

He said the killing was the result of a “concoction of drugs, alcohol and paranoia.”

While looking at Garrioch’s mother in the crowd, Morrison said he thinks and talks to Garrioch every day.

“I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me,” the man, convicted of first-degree murder, said.

Veilleux echoed Morrison.

“It wasn’t supposed to go this way,” Veilleux said.

“I accept the responsibility for the actions I’ve done. I’m very sorry.”

Under a first-degree murder conviction, Morrison must serve 25 years before being eligible for full parole.

The Crown argued Morrison should serve seven years concurrent for the unlawful confinement charge, while the defence suggested five years was more appropriate

For Veilleux, the Crown argued he should serve a life sentence with parole ineligibility for ten years, but the defence pushed for an 11-year fixed sentence — where he could apply for parole earlier.

'A MOTHER'S WORST NIGHTMARE'

Fourteen victim-impact statements, from family and friends, were filed in court.

Garrioch’s sister, Shantelle Garrioch, described the close bond she had with her brother.

“He was my best friend,” Shantelle said.

While looking at the co-accused, Shantelle held a laminated picture of Garrioch.

Shantelle said the picture is all her three-year-old daughter has for an uncle.

“That’s all I’m going to say. I don’t want to hurt your feelings,” Shantelle said, before walking back to the gallery.

Garrioch’s mother, Shannon Glasier, described her son as “a promising young man” — referencing his work as a heavy equipment operator.

“What you’ve done is a mother’s worst nightmare,” Glasier told the men.

“You didn’t only kill Allan, you killed me too … I hope the rest of your life is just like mine.”