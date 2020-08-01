Advertisement
Downtown vehicle fire causes $15K in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department
A vehicle fire in the 500 block of 5th Ave. North on August 1 caused $15,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A vehicle fire in the City Park neighbourhood early Saturday has resulted in approximately $15,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Around 12:49 a.m., the fire department received numerous 911 calls about a vehicle fire near a building in the 500 block of 5th Ave. North, a news release said.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a GMC truck engulfed in flames and deployed a hose line to extinguish it, the fire department said.
Fire crews searched the truck and confirmed there was no one inside.
Minor heat damage occurred to the building as a result of the fire and the truck will be a total loss, according to the release.
A fire investigator has confirmed that the fire originated in the engine compartment.