Saskatoon police investigate homicide at Saskatoon Inn
Saskatoon police investigate a reported homicide at the Saskatoon Inn on August 1 (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a reported homicide at the Saskatoon Inn, according to a news release.
Around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to the hotel in the 2000 block of Airport Drive in response to an injured male in one of the hotel rooms, the release said.
Police and Medavie Health Services attended and declared the injured male dead on scene, police said.
The incident has been deemed a homicide by police.
Police said Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services have been called out to investigative and are currently on scene.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.