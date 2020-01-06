SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are advising the public following a report Monday regarding a suspicious plastic bag found in the backyard of a home on Langevin Crescent.

Police were called when a dog owner noticed the pet had picked up a suspicious looking plastic bag while in the yard, police said in a news release.

Upon closer inspection the complainant identified what appeared to be a piece of meat containing razor blades inside the bag, police say.

The dog was not harmed and there have been no other reports received, however police say members of the public should be aware.