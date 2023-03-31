Defence attempts to raise doubts during final day of arguments in Saskatoon murder trial

All evidence and testimony has been presented in the case against a man accused of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death.

On Thursday, court heard the final arguments and statements from both the Crown and defence in the first-degree murder trial for Ivan Roberto Martell, who is accused of killing his former partner, Ally Moosehunter, in March of 2020.

In total, 28 witnesses were called to give testimony in an emotional trial where some of the graphic details of the case left family members and supporters visibly distraught.

Court heard Moosehunter died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries and manual compression of the neck on March 4, 2020.

Thursday was a summary of relevant points brought up in trial, including arguments from the defence that it shouldn't be surprising that Martell's DNA was detected in the residence, as he had previously lived there.

The defence also argued that evidence suggested Moosehunter's door was not locked the night of the killing, and that anyone may have gained entry to her home.

The Crown provided a timeline of events linking cell phone data and records, as well as details of the autopsy.

The two main issues brought up by the Crown were whether Martell did in fact kill Moosehunter and whether the murder was committed while a sexual assault occurred.

Court heard examples of cases where sexual assault was linked to murder, which the Crown said represented the ultimate exploitation of a position of power over the victim, and they were deemed first-degree murder.

The defence said first-degree murder is the most serious of crimes that carries the most serious of consequences, and that there was no evidence of first-degree murder.

As this was a judge-only trial, court is adjourned until May 19, when Justice Robertson will deliver his decision.

--With files from John Flatters