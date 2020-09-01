SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP responded to four fatal vehicle crashes in the Moose Jaw, Pelican Narrows, North Battleford and Fort Qu'Appelle areas over the weekend.

On Aug. 29 around 4:17 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP received the report of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck around10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw on Highway 1, west of Belle Plaine.

According to a news release, it was reported to police that the SUV was travelling north on a grid approaching the highway. The SUV did not slow down for the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection at a high rate of speed, police say. The SUV struck the semi’s trailer as the semi was travelling east.

When officers arrived, the SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The 77-year-old male driver, and lone occupant of the SUV, was declared dead on scene.

The 28-year-old male driver, and lone occupant of the semi-truck, wasn’t hurt.

Around 7:30 p.m., North Battleford RCMP received a report of a serious single vehicle crash on Highway 4 north of Cochin.

Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the vehicle fled the scene wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and red shoes. Police haven’t been able to find the driver.

The 21-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

A short time later, Pelican Narrows RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 135 near Pelican Narrows. The SUV was carrying seven occupants.

A 28-year-old female front passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on scene by EMS.

Five other occupants, ages 17, 34, 31, 29, and 30, all sustained varying levels of injuries and were taken to hospital in Pelican Narrows or Flin Flon for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, left the scene, but was later located at a clinic in Pelican Narrows. She was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

On Aug. 30, around 2 p.m., Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on a gravel road south of Lebret known as Wide Awake Road.

Three occupants were in the vehicle. A 20-year-old woman was declared dead on scene and an 18-year-old woman sustained critical injuries.

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Regina. A 16-year-old boy, believed to be the driver, was also injured and transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered to be critical.

Investigations are ongoing for all incidents.