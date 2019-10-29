Dad shares photos as Aly Jenkins’ newborn daughter is discharged from hospital
Scott Jenkins shared photos taken as his daughter Sydney was discharged from hospital Tuesday morning.
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 10:59AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Scott Jenkins is sharing a photo he took Tuesday morning as his newborn daughter Syndey left her hospital room.
Sydney’s mom, well-known Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins, died on Oct. 20 while giving birth.
Jenkins suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, according to her husband Scott.
Syndey was rushed in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Jim Pattison Children’s hospital.
Since then, Scott Jenkins has been sharing regular updates about Sydney’s progress on social media.
As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised over $150,000.
A memorial service for Aly Jenkins was held Sunday.