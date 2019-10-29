

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Scott Jenkins is sharing a photo he took Tuesday morning as his newborn daughter Syndey left her hospital room.

Sydney’s mom, well-known Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins, died on Oct. 20 while giving birth.

Jenkins suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, according to her husband Scott.

Syndey was rushed in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Jim Pattison Children’s hospital.

Since then, Scott Jenkins has been sharing regular updates about Sydney’s progress on social media.

As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised over $150,000.

A memorial service for Aly Jenkins was held Sunday.