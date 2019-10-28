

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- The newborn daughter of Aly Jenkins, a well-known Saskatchewan curler who died while giving birth, will be discharged Tuesday morning.

Jenkins’ husband Scott shared the news Monday in a Facebook post.

“All machines have been removed and now onto demand feeding,” Jenkins said.

He has been sharing updates regularly about his daughter Sydney’s progress.

“Another very good day, and don’t worry she’s still loving the cuddles,” a post on Sunday said.

Jenkins has also been offering thanks for the outpouring of support he’s received since his wife Aly, 30,died Oct.19 from complications while in labour with Syndey, her third child.

In one post, he simply calls a $10,000 donation by the Sandra Schmirler Foundation to Jim Pattison Children’s Hosptial in Saskatoon “amazing.”

The money will go towards the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, where Sydney has been receiving care since she was born.

He’s also been thanking businesses in Warman for their efforts to fundraise.

As of Monday, a GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised nearly $150,000.

A funeral service for Aly Jenkins was held Sunday in Warman.