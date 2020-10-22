SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says Cumberland House Health Centre is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

The clinic will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning and further contact investigation, the SHA said in a news release.

People are advised not to visit the health centre in-person and virtual consultation will be available by calling 306-888-2244, the SHA said.

In the event of an emergency, people in the community should call 911 and non-urgent questions can be directed to HealthLine 811, the SHA said.