SASKATOON -- Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is putting visitation limits in place at SHA facilities and care homes in the city.

Starting Wednesday morning, family visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only. The restrictions will be re-assessed by Nov. 3.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe," the SHA said on its website.

"Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges."