    • Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility

    Saskatoon police
    The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.

    Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a body found at a facility in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North.

    “Preliminary investigation suggests the body to have been transported to the facility in a bin that was to be emptied,” police said.

    While the cause of death is unknown at this time, foul play is not currently suspected, police said.

    Members of the Major Crime Section and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are continuing to investigate, according to police.

