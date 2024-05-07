'What you dream about': Blades, Warriors prepare for game 7 of WHL's east final

The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors will take to the ice for game seven Tuesday night to determine who will book their ticket to the Western Hockey League’s [WHL] final.

It comes after the Warriors topped the Blades in overtime in game 6 on Sunday in Moose Jaw, the fifth time the two teams needed overtime in this eastern final series.

“It’s the best two words in hockey, game seven and in sports even. So I think everybody’s excited and we’ve played in their rink enough this series and this year. We’re used to it now so just go in their and play our game,” Warriors’ captain Denton Mateychuk said.

“We take what we can and then flip the page and focus on the next game. It’s what you dream about as a kid to play in game seven. So it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be electric in that building,” Blades defenceman, Charlie Wright said.

“This is my first game seven. Pretty sure this is all of our first game sevens. So it’s definitely going to be a little nerve wracking before but I think the more nervous you are the more you care about and that just goes to show how important it is to all of us,” said Warriors’ forward Lynden Lakovic.

Lynden Lakovic was the overtime hero in game six just under three minutes into extra time to save Moose Jaw’s season and set up the deciding game Tuesday night.

“It’s crazy. Season’s on the line and you put one home to save the season, it’s pretty special. Probably the biggest moment (in my career). I don’t think it gets bigger than that and something you dream of as a kid,” Lakovic said.

It has been a wild back and forth series for these two teams that have now had five out of six of their games go to overtime. Dating back to 1995 only two other WHL series have had that happen. The Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets first round series in 2013. As well as the Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans in the 2008 Western Conference Final.

“I’ve never seen anything like this to be honest. It’s quite the experience for coaches and players, but I think it makes sense with how tight these two teams are and some times you need a little bit of extra time,” Warriors’ head coach, Mark O’Leary said.

“I think I could speak for both teams that we’re both sick and tired of overtime but you know it’s entertaining not just for us but everybody tuning in. I think it shows how even both these teams are,” Lakovic said.

Game seven goes Tuesday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon at 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday morning more than 11,500 tickets had been sold.