Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action

Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.

Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West) says starting May 1, they will withdraw some services including managing dirty duties and cutlery.

This is in addition to their existing withdrawal of transportation services for residents.

The two sides have been at odds over several issues during contract negotiations including wages and days off during the week.

SEIU-West says the employer suggested adding the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a holiday in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). However, they failed to mention their plan to offset the cost by reducing employees' wages by 1 per cent.

The union criticized this move, noting that management staff received the holiday without a similar wage deduction.

Earlier this week the union said shifts have become shorter, to the point that even full-time staff fined themselves continuously working seven days a week to make up enough hours.

Luther care communities said it offered a fair package that includes a wage increase, increased medical care leave, and a signing bonus.

It said it could not offer every weekend off due to their commitment to provide 24-7 care, but it does schedule shifts to ensure team members get two days off each week.

"We have reached out on several occasions to the union asking for clarification on their position regarding our last offer and there has been no response to date," Chief People Officer Chad Okrainetz said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We believe we have offered a fair package that includes a wage increase retroactive to April 1st, 2023, increased medical care leave, a signing bonus, and the inclusion of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday," Okrainetz said.

However, SEIU-West says it has always responded to the invitation to bargain.

“Any time the employer has contacted us, they have nothing new to offer,” Barbara Cape, President of SEIU-West said in the release. “We remain committed to achieving a fair Collective Agreement for our members.”

“Our members take no pleasure in the withdrawal of services, but it has taken far too long to get a fair deal to settle a long overdue Collective Agreement,” Cape added. “But until the Employer is ready to come to the table with a better proposal to conclude bargaining, the Union job action will continue.”