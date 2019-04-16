

The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a grass fire which started near Riverside Estates and moved into Cranberry Flats.

The department received a 911 call reporting trees on fire in a yard near Riverside Estates just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department says.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but dry conditions are playing a role.

Shifting north and west winds are causing difficulties for firefighters, but crews have a good handle on the flames, Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Roger said.

Crews are focused on making sure the fire doesn't reach nearby homes and livestock.