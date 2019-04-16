Crews trying to keep grass fire away from homes
The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a grass fire which started near Riverside Estates and moved into Cranberry Flats. (Dale Cooper/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 4:59PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5:37PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department is responding to a grass fire which started near Riverside Estates and moved into Cranberry Flats.
The department received a 911 call reporting trees on fire in a yard near Riverside Estates just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department says.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but dry conditions are playing a role.
Shifting north and west winds are causing difficulties for firefighters, but crews have a good handle on the flames, Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Roger said.
Crews are focused on making sure the fire doesn't reach nearby homes and livestock.