SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old Saskatoon man faces drug trafficking charges after a police investigation.

On Feb. 25, police observed apparent drug trafficking on Galbraith Crescent, according to a news release.

Officers arrested the man, the driver of a pickup truck, after he tried to flee, damaging a nearby parked vehicle and garage door, police say.

Police then executed search warrants in the 1600 block of 37th Street West and at a home in Peace Point in the RM of Dundurn.

The searches resulted in the seizure of 59 grams of crack cocaine and $16,000, police say.