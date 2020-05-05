SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

18 new cases in La Loche area

Saskatchewan is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 487.

Eighteen of those new cases are in La Loche and the surrounding area of the far north region. The other two new cases are reported in the north region.

There are 171 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Tuesday. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 310 recoveries in the province.

A former Rosetown man and his family have been holding bingo nights on Facebook live for the last six weeks to give family and friends something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t want anything for it. It’s just something we started as a family that morphed into allowing other families and seniors and everyone to join in, so we’re just very proud and appreciative that people have stuck with us,” said Scott Walker, who now lives in Wainwright, Alta.

Walker said the idea came after his kids’ hockey games and practices were cancelled due to COVID-19 and they began doing game nights as a family.

Clark cheers on essential workers

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark invites residents join him on Saturday at 7 p.m. in celebrating and recognizing those who are working in essential services.

“Building on the great efforts of the residents across our city, including those of Quance Avenue who have been showing support for workers on Saturdays at 7 p.m. I would like to encourage everyone to be part of this celebration,” he said in a news release.

In neighbourhoods across our community, residents have been coming outside to their front yards and balconies to cheer, to sing, and to make noise in support of essential workers, he says.

Clark want to make this a Saskatoon-wide celebration to recognize people such as healthcare workers, first responders, essential civic employees and workers at grocery stores and pharmacies.

7 p.m. is the time chosen by many municipalities around the world because it is a time where many essential workers begin or end their shifts.

Garbage collection plans

The City of Saskatoon will switch to weekly residential garbage collection starting May 18.

Residents will see no change in their collection day, only the date that weekly collection begins, the city said in a news release.

The city asks residents to practice safe and sanitary waste disposal and ensure proper cart placement to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Monday Recap

On Monday, the province said Saskatchewan had 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 29 of the new cases concentrated in the far north.

With a surge in cases in the province's far north, Premier Scott Moe said his government will step up its role in helping to contain COVID-19.

Moe said eight trailers to help people who have tested positive for COVID-19 self-isolate would arrive Monday in La Loche and provincial conservation officers will staff at checkpoints established to enforce COVID-19-related travel restrictions in the north.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding people who feel unwell and might require medical care to seek help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SHA said it recognizes that some people may be more hesitant to seek medical care during the pandemic, but the health authority is reassuring people that it is safe to do so.