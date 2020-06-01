SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Former MP says she was denied medical appointment

A former MP is filing a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, claiming she was denied an optometrist appointment in Saskatoon because she's from La Loche.

Georgina Jolibois said she called her optometrist of 20 years to make an appointment for new glasses, but was denied.

The provincial government instated a public health order restricting travel for much of the province's north on April 24, in an effort to control the transmission of COVID-19.

The restrictions came after a jump in COVID-19 cases, largely concentrated in La Loche.

But under the restrictions, travelling for medical treatment is allowed.

Weekend recap

Saskatchewan reported its 11th death releated to COVID-19 on Sunday. The person, from the north region, was in their 70s and had tested positive for the virus.

The province also reported one new case on Sunday. That case is in Regina.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 646 cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of those cases, 53 are considered active.

Health officials are warning people of a possible coronavirus exposure at the North Battleford Walmart.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the store when "the individual was likely infectious," according to a news release.

Officials are advising people who were at Walmart on May 21, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms of the virus and call the 811 health line to arrange for testing.

Meanwhile, a Saskatoon DJ is trying to lift people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Kinakin sets up his DJ booth in his truck bed and performs at a distance in different neighbourhoods - an idea he calls Driveway Party YXE.

People who want Kinakin to perform on their street make requests on social media.

On Sunday, Kinakin set up at the Circle Drive Alliance Church and performed for those who were celebrating a pastor's retirement.