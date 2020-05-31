NORTH BATTLEFORD -- Health officials are warning people of a possible coronavirus exposure at the North Battleford Walmart.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the store when “the individual was likely infectious,” according to a news release.

Officials are advising people who were at Walmart on May 21, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms of the virus, and call the 811 health line to arrange for testing.

People who aren’t showing symptoms, but were at the store during this time period, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until June 5.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, dry cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.