SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending the outbreak declared at the Lloydminster Hospital, according to a news release.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared the outbreak over after the standard 28-day period had passed since the onset of the last case that could have contributed to transmission in the hospital.

Visitor restrictions remain in effect for Lloydminster Hospital as they are for all Saskatchewan health facilities, the SHA says.

On April 29, the province announced a cluster of 13 COVID-19 cases at Lloydminster Hospital , including five health care workers and eight patients.