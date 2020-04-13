SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Weekend recap

On Saturday, the province said a COVID-19 patient in Regina had died, the province's fourth victim of the virus.

As of Sunday, there were 298 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 130 of which are considered active.

Saskatoon had 68 active cases of the virus as of Sunday, the most in the province, and so far has had 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

After an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19, a Saskatoon McDonald's is closed for cleaning.

The positive test was reported on Sunday and the employee's most recent shift was on April 4, according to McDonald's Canada.

Also, an employee at a Sobeys liquor store in Saskatoon tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company. The last day the employee worked was March 27.

A home in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood spread some Easter cheer with an elaborate display, that importantly, was easily enjoyed from a distance.