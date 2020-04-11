SASKATOON -- An employee at a Sobeys liquor store in Saskatoon tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

The person, who works at the Primrose Dr. location, tested positive on April 6. The last day they worked was March 27.

Sobeys said with each case that is reported at any of their locations, the store will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The company said it will be working with public health officials to investigate points of contact and recent shifts. Additionally, any other employees who may need to self-isolate for two weeks will be notified.

Sobeys is sharing the store locations of any employees that tested positive for the virus, on their website.