SASKATOON -- As many events and business close amid concerns about COVID-19, one house in the Fairhaven neighbourhood is sharing some Easter cheer.

The family is inviting the public to enjoy their display from a distance.

The display features a message written in big balloon words that says “Stay home, be kind, be safe, stay strong.”

In a post to social media the family is asking for anyone planning on a road trip with their kids to drop by the house in the 600 block of Pendygrasse Rd. to enjoy the festive display.