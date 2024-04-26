Four people arrested after attempted armed robbery in Saskatoon

Four people, including two teen girls, were arrested and charged after an attempted armed robbery on Thursday evening.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers learned four people, armed with knives and bear spray, attempted to steal alcohol from an establishment, police said.

“Staff members fled to a safe location and locked the suspects inside,” police said.

The suspects were arrested without further incident and police located knives and bear spray after searching the suspects.

As a result, a 38-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, along with two teen girls, 14 and 16, are each facing charges of armed robbery, police said.

The woman also faces an obstruction charge. The 14-year-old teen girl violated court-imposed conditions and has two outstanding warrants.