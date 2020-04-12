SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon McDonald’s location is closing for a “thorough cleaning and sanitation” after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked their most recent shift at the McDonald’s at 300 Confederation Dr. on April 4.

Anyone who visited this location on this day is asked to take direction from local public health experts.

Winmar with conduct a cleaning of the building, and the location will reopen once approval is given by health authorities.