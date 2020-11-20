Advertisement
COVID-19: Saskatoon police hand man $2,800 ticket for failing to self-isolate
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 4:28PM CST
(File photo)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have laid a second charge under the province's public health legislation.
After an investigation and consolation with public health inspectors, a 27-year-old man was given a $2,800 ticket for failing to remain in self-isolation, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
Police are reminding residents to adhere to the current public health orders.