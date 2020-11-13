SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged a key participant in the anti-mask protests that took place last weekend.

Police received several complaints about a group of people who were at several downtown businesses over the weekend to protest wearing masks, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police, in consultation with Public Health inspectors, have issued a $2,800 fine to one of the main people involved in the protests.

This is the first charge the SPS has laid under The Public Health Act, 1994, the release said.