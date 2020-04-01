SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon restaurant owner says she’s on board with restaurateurs receiving financial help if they need it during the COVID-19 pandemic - but also believes the industry needs to adapt to a new way of operating.

“It seems like we were headed towards a collapse anyways, and so I look at this as kind of like the great levelling,” said Christie Peters, who owns The Hollows and Primal. She has had had to lay off as many as 50 staff.

“I’ve just been watching our industry struggle with these small independent businesses, having trouble paying their staff enough, or making enough money and the profit margins are just so thin.”

The advocacy group SaveHospitaltyCA says hospitality is a $90 billion industry in Canada, and is leaning on the federal government for support through the pandemic.

“If restaurateurs don’t get the support they need to reopen once we all get through this crisis, 1.3 million jobs are at risk, and the majority will not come back,” said John Sinopoli, one of SaveHospitalityCA’s co-founders, in a statement.

The group is asking for financial aid in three areas: an immediate stay on April rent payments, supplemental EI benefits for workers in large cities where the cost of living is higher, and providing forgivable loans to restaurants to allow them to pay rent, bank interest, guarantee benefits for laid off employees, and enough capital to restart their businesses.

Peters said restaurateurs need to realize that the industry is forever changed and they need to adapt.

“We can’t just re-open our businesses the way they were. That’s crazy. The world is going to be forever changed because of this, no one’s going to want to go into a crowded restaurant for a long time now. We’re going to have to be shifting to do more delivery, or more takeout, or selling more offsale booze, or making money in other ways.

“That’s just what you need to do. If you’re not doing that, yeah you’re going to need some help.”

Peters hopes the foundation of the industry coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic is more stable.

“We’re going to make it,” she said. “We’re going to slowly build as we can hire back more staff. As we make more money with the Skip-the-Dishes, we’re just pivoting the way we need to go to stay in business.”