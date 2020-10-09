SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine on Tuesday.

The people affected are self-isolating and will do so until they are cleared by Public Health, U of S spokesperson Gord Hunchak said in a statement to CTV News.

The health authority has begun the contact tracing process in connection to these cases.

The university has not received any confirmation that any affected individuals have been involved in community-based clinical learning during the reported timeframes.

“The health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority. At this time, we don’t believe there are any other risks to members of the university community and the university remains in close contact with the SHA. Affected spaces will be extensively cleaned prior to re-opening,” Hunchak said.