SASKATOON -- Universal masking is now in place at all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities in Saskatoon, the SHA announced Friday.

The move comes after an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 cases in the City of Saskatoon.

All patients, visitors, and health care providers are now required to wear a mask at all times while within a SHA facility or home, even if they can maintain a two-meter physical distance, visiting outside on SHA property, or in non-clinical areas.

Patients may be granted exemptions to this as directed by their healthcare provider, depending on their personal health situation.