SASKATOON -- A person was likely infection with COVID-19 while on Saskatoon Transit on the following dates, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

September 28-October 2 – Saskatoon Transit bus route #45 (Arbor Creek, near 1902 Kenderdine Road to 300 block of 5th Ave North), from 8-9 a.m.

September 28-October 1 – Saskatoon Transit bus route #45 (300 block of 5th Ave North to Arbor Creek, near 1902 Kenderdine Road), from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Those who were at these locations on the specified date during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.